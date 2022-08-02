Mayo Clinic Health System, Minnesota State team up to train medical professionals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System and Minnesota State University, Mankato are teaming up to train medical professionals.

Mankato’s College of Allied Health and Nursing’s Simulation Center offers hands-on training options for new Mayo Clinic Health System employees.

MSU has seven simulation rooms, including surgical, hospital, home-health and pediatric settings.

They were practicing scenarios for stroke, alcohol withdrawals among many other situations.

”High-risk patients that they may not see all of the time in orientation, but they really want that hands-on practice. That time to really develop those critical skills while they are still on orientation. In a safe environment where they can ask questions that they don’t feel silly asking them,” said Erin Kleve, a nursing manager at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mayo Clinic Health System has even brought its own equipment into the simulation room for the new nurses.

”You know exactly what you are working with. You know exactly how to use it, so if you are in an emergency situation, you know what you need, and you know how to get what you need. You know how it works, and it just makes patient care that much more continuous and safe too,” explained Sam Davis, a registered nurse at the Mayo Clinic Health System.

This is the first time the new nursing staff for Mayo is going through simulation training.

