Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Memphis man, woman used stolen credit card to buy guns, police say

According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with the firearms to be...
According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with the firearms to be picked up at Wilco Tactical.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police say a stolen credit card was used to buy several guns online.

According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with $2,597 on the victim’s card charged for firearms to be picked up at Wilco Tactical in Arlington.

WMC reports on Aug. 1 that several suspects showed up at Wilco to pick up the firearms.

Instead of leaving with the five weapons, the pair left in handcuffs.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Trya Hall, said Tarajae Dorsey recruited her to pick up the firearms because he was not 21. Hall told police she took another person with her to the gun store, 20-year-old Keveon Ware.

Hall is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a credit debit card and criminal attempted theft of property, while Ware faces the same charges.

Dorsey told police that he bought the firearm online with credit card numbers he found in a purse. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

White election direction signs in the Blue Earth County Courthouse in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato mayoral candidates prepare for primary election
Mankato mayoral candidates prepare for primary election
Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
Siouxland farmer worried about dry, hot conditions
Siouxland farmer worried about dry, hot conditions