Minnesota motorcyclist hurt after crash with black bear

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was hurt after hitting a black bear in central Minnesota. Pillager Fire & Rescue says a passerby came across the accident on County Road 34 just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1.

The person on the motorcycle suffered significant road rash, scrapes, bruises and a broken wrist. According to first responders, the victim was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Staples via ambulance.

The black bear died from its injuries.

