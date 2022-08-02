Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MnDOT to hold open houses for Highway 4 project between Sherburn, St. James

Construction on the project is planned to begin in 2024
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting two public open houses...
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting two public open houses regarding the Highway 4 project between Sherburn and St. James.(WILX)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting two public open houses regarding the Highway 4 project between Sherburn and St. James.

Construction on the project is planned to begin in 2024.

Community members from the area are invited to attend the open house events on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at Triumph Hall in Trimont and Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the Sherburn Theatre in Sherburn.

MnDOT staff will be available at the open house events to provide more information about the project, including the roadway improvements and detour information. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive at any time.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the Highway 4 project but are unable to attend the open houses can find more information online by visiting MnDOT’s Highway 4 project website, as well as becoming a member of MnDOT’s South Central Minnesota Facebook group and following MnDOT District 7 on Twitter.

The Highway 4 project between Sherburn and St. James includes roadway, bridge, and drainage improvements. In addition to resurfacing approximately 25 miles of roadway, the bridge over Cedar Run will be replaced and multiple bridges will be repaired. Pedestrian accomodations in the cities of Sherburn and Trimont will also be improved.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) pitches in the first inning of the MLB game...
Reds sending Tyler Mahle to Twins for trio of prospects
Iowa senator says al-Zawahiri death a 'moral victory'
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
(Source: MGN)
Twins land Orioles closer Jorge López in deadline-day deal