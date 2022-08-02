MnDOT to hold open houses for Highway 4 project between Sherburn, St. James

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting two public open houses regarding the Highway 4 project between Sherburn and St. James.

Construction on the project is planned to begin in 2024.

Community members from the area are invited to attend the open house events on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at Triumph Hall in Trimont and Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the Sherburn Theatre in Sherburn.

MnDOT staff will be available at the open house events to provide more information about the project, including the roadway improvements and detour information. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive at any time.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the Highway 4 project but are unable to attend the open houses can find more information online by visiting MnDOT’s Highway 4 project website, as well as becoming a member of MnDOT’s South Central Minnesota Facebook group and following MnDOT District 7 on Twitter.

The Highway 4 project between Sherburn and St. James includes roadway, bridge, and drainage improvements. In addition to resurfacing approximately 25 miles of roadway, the bridge over Cedar Run will be replaced and multiple bridges will be repaired. Pedestrian accomodations in the cities of Sherburn and Trimont will also be improved.

