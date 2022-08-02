Your Photos
Multiple evacuations on UMinn campus due to gas leak

A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated...
A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday because of a gas leak.(University of Minnesota)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday because of a gas leak.

A tweet from the university says the Minneapolis Fire Department ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion.

Crews responded to a hazardous materials call from contractors working on sewer tunnels in the area after “gas monitors alarmed, high petroleum smell and a visual of petroleum” in the sewer tunnel.

