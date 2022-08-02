Your Photos
Officials: Water conservation stays in effect in Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake is keeping water conservation measures in place that began in June
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Residents in a northwest Iowa community will have to keep conserving water for the foreseeable future.

According to the City of Storm Lake, the conservation measures that began in July will remain in effect until further notice.

Storm Lake says the measures are due to hot and dry conditions and capacity limitations for any water storage and treatment systems.

The city is reminding residents to follow the conservation rules listed below:

  • Lawns and trees should not be watered on Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Cars should not be washed at homes
  • Pools should not be filled
  • No Driveways can be washed down
  • Watering should be done before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
  • Avoid water running over sidewalks or streets
  • Gardens may be watered as needed only if you use a hose with a nozzle or a watering can

Storm Lake says if you need to use a power washer, you would need to contact the city to schedule a time.

