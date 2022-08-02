Position battles ramp up during first-padded practice at Vikings Training Camp

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - After an off day on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings returned to their practice facility in Eagan for the first-padded practice of 11 — officially jump starting the next and most important phase of Vikings Training Camp.

“It’s the next phase of our evaluation when we put the pads on and really we want to see the strength and power of our players and see the pop that’s in their body, we also want to see the run-pass conflicts that show up as defensive players, the play actions, the boots and so forth. So, we’re building reaction and now we want to see what it looks like when they have to read pad level and react,” Minnesota defensive coordinator Ed Donatell now.

As soon as the pads sound, position battles begin.

Entering training camp, the Vikings exhibit proven veterans in many key roles, and it’s adjacent to those players that’ll finalize the 53-man roster.

One of the compelling battles is who will win the starting spot opposite of Patrick Peterson in the secondary between Cameron Dantzler and rookie Andrew Booth Jr.

Booth is one of Minnesota’s prized picks from the second round of this year’s draft and is making waves at camp each day.

Also, at right guard, a few players seem to be in the mix. The veteran from Miami Jesse Davis appears to be the front runner, although an ankle injury at the start of camp saw former Minnesota State guard Chris Reed in his place. Plus, LSU rookie Ed Ingram is in the fight.

Lastly, the competition at safety next to Harrison Smith. Minnesota first-round draft pick Lewis Cine and second-year player Camryn Bynum are contenders.

By the end of the week, leaders in position battles will emerge before the start of preseason action — exactly 13 days away.

