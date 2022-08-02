Reds sending Tyler Mahle to Twins for trio of prospects
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pitcher Tyler Mahle’s time in Cincinnati has ended.
The right-hander is being dealt to the Minnesota Twins, the Reds announced on Tuesday.
In return, the Reds are receiving three prospects: infielder Spencer Steer, left-handed pitcher Steven Hajjar and third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
Mahle has spent his entire six-year career with the Reds.
Since 2017, he has accumulated a 31-38 record with a 4.35 ERA. His best season, from a win-loss perspective, was in 2021 when he went 13-6.
The Mahle trade comes two hours before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.
Over the past few days, the Reds have traded All-Star Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets and Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox.
