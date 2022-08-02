Train car jumps tracks in Breckenridge, MN

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews made quick work of a train car that jumped the tracks in Breckenridge, MN.

Scanner traffic indicates it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8th St. and Minnesota Ave.

An official with the Red River Valley Railroad says the train car was quickly put back on the tracks and sent on its way.

Railroad authorities say the train was not damaged, no other property was damaged and no one was injured.

