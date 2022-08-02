Your Photos
Transportation to be provided during RibFest

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those wanting to attend RibFest, but don’t have a ride to the event, now have something to be excited about.

To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 will be provided Aug. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-midnight.

Access the shuttle bus at the cutout on Riverfront Drive at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.

There is no cost to use the shuttle or Route 7 bus.

