All Iowa football home games sold out

There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for select games. .(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa football’s regular-season finale against Nebraska has sold out, meaning that all home football games for the hawkeyes have now sold out.

Home games for the 2022-2023 season include South Dakota State (Sept. 3), Iowa State (Sept. 10), Nevada (Sept. 17), Michigan (Oct. 1), Northwestern (Oct. 29), Wisconsin (Nov. 12), and Nebraska (Nov. 25).

The last time Iowa sold out all seven home games at Kinnick was in 2011.

There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for select games. Ticket information is available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

