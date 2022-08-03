Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

August begins National Black Business Month, Mankato area businesses celebrate

Many Black-owned businesses call Mankato home and offer much-needed services
August is National Black Business Month and many Black-owned businesses in the greater Mankato area are taking time out to celebrate.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - August is National Black Business Month and many Black-owned businesses in the greater Mankato area are taking time out to celebrate.

”The Mankato area and how diverse it is becoming, and it highlights the need for businesses to accommodate different demographics in the area as well,” said Mohamed Alsadig, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis reported 26,506 Black-owned businesses in Minnesota in 2017, and that number has continued to grow in the last six years.

“The Mankato area has seen an influx of minority-owned businesses in the last few years. In my opinion, it is not enough, and we need to push for more ownership,” Alsadig added.

Black-owned businesses, like Mirrored Image Salon and Unique Hair and Ink, call Mankato home and offer much-needed services.

“Celebrating, learning, becoming aware of different cultures and, hopefully, being able to learn something from those cultures as to how they do things, why they do those things, what’s important to them,” Unique Hair And Ink owner Richmond Clark explained.

“I think the importance of having a diverse salon like this one in this area is extremely important,” said Valerie Hines, owner of Mirrored Images Salon. “A lot of times, we get turned away in other areas that don’t provide the services that we need or have the education or knowledge that is needed to be able to service the different clientele here.”

Clark and Hines see the importance of highlighting Black-owned businesses in their community on a daily basis.

“I think that when it comes to a small business, whether it is clothes, hair, music, anything that we are birthing forward to bring awareness into the community as well as to develop our community to grow further, I think that it is extremely important,” Hines stated.

“And then now, to be a part of National Black Business Month, as well as just the minority culture within Minnesota and Mankato. It’s been huge, it has been really great,” Clark added.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
August begins National Black Business Month, Mankato area businesses celebrate
They recruit people nationally for disaster relief based on their skill set.
American Red Cross lending a hand to help Kentucky flood victims
Minnesota's FarmFest kicked off Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Morgan, Minn.
FarmFest kicks off in Redwood County