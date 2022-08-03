Blue Earth County offering extended voting hours this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election this weekend.

The official election day for area primary and special elections is now one week away, and election officials say that they’ve seen a noticeable increase in the number of voters casting their ballot early.

As a result, Blue Earth County will be having extended hours this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters can already visit their polling places for early in-person voting, or wait until Tuesday to vote on Election Day.

”What we want to remind folks is they should have their plan for voting now,” said Michael Stalberger, Blue Earth County’s property and environmental resources director, who oversees elections throughout the county. “So the election is Tuesday, Aug 9. If they want to vote in person, great, they should figure out where they’re voting, to make sure they’re going to the right polling location since that’s changed. If they want to vote early, they just need to figure out what time works best for them so they can be prepared to come to the courthouse.”

Community members can find their polling place by entering their address into Blue Earth County’s Election Precinct Lookup tool. More information about registering to vote and other resources are also available on Blue Earth County’s election website.

