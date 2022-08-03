Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Cascade Lake Beach temporarily closed due to elevated bacteria levels

Cascade Lake Beach
Cascade Lake Beach(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced it has been testing the water at Cascade Lake and found the bacteria levels were elevated.

According to the City of Rochester, the Parks & Recreation department, in partnership with Olmsted County Public Health, take regular water samples for testing at the City beaches. 

There is always bacteria present in natural bodies of water and the tracking is done to determine if numbers elevate above standard levels.

Parks & Recreation has voluntarily closed the beach until test results return to an acceptable level.

The specific bacteria that was showing elevation at Cascade Lake Beach was E. Coli. 

Excessive rainfall, extreme heat in shallow bodies of water, which Cascade Lake is relatively shallow, and wildlife can all be common causes for bacteria levels to increase.

“We take seriously our role in ensuring our parks and recreation facilities are safe for our residents and visitors,” Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman said. “As such, we have been taking the needed steps as the bacteria levels have been monitored. We will provide an updated communication to the community when levels return to a state where we can safely open the beach and lake.”

Testing levels at Foster Arend Beach are currently very low, and can be considered a great alternative for water activities while Cascade Lake Beach remains closed.

Community members and visitors can check the status of the beach and other aquatic opportunities, including the community pools here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

77 Lancers Marching Band set for rebrand
77 Lancers Marching Band set for rebrand
77 Lancers Marching Band set for rebrand
North Mankato officials break ground on renovations at Caswell Park Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations
Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations
A record number of women attended Greater Mankato Area United Way's Women with Heart Luncheon...
Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon