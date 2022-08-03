Cedar Rapids Sizzlers named National Granny Basketball champions

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers took home the championship for Granny Basketball after winning all six of their games during the league’s national tournament held back on July 30th and 31st.

“I am so happy, so proud, and so honored to be part of a team of individuals who are so creative, so committed, so flexible, so smart, and so talented, all of which led to our championship,” Diana Marker commented after the tournament.

The tournament consisted of 20 teams representing Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The Late Bloomers of Norway Iowa, were defeated by the Oklahoma Twisters in the third place matchup of the tournament.

The 2023 national tournament will occur July 14-16 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

