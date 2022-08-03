Comfortable conditions return ahead of next heat spike

Cooler temperatures with less humidity are expected as sunshine continues until heat and humidity return by Friday afternoon.

Today will gradually become sunny and comfortable as showers and clouds clear out through the late morning hours. Temperatures will rise from the upper-60s and low-70s into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours as winds become breezy, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times. Tonight will remain clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain sunny and pleasant with little to no humidity and temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s throughout the afternoon hours. Thursday night will remain clear and quiet but warm as temperatures dip into the low-70s by Friday morning.

Friday we can expect heat and humidity to ramp back up ahead of the next cold front that is projected to move through during this weekend. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s as dew points hover in the upper-60s, making it feel rather sticky outside during the afternoon hours. As we make our way into Friday night, clouds will start to increase across the area as showers and thunderstorms gradually return to the area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday is going to be on the cloudy side as a cold front approaches the area and moves through the area bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will hold off until the mid-afternoon hours and continue to linger into Sunday. Temperatures throughout Saturday afternoon will remain cooler due to the cloudy skies expected in the area, highs are projected to range in the mid-80s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours.

Sunday will start off cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Gradual clearing will take place throughout the later morning hours with sunshine making a return to the area by the mid-afternoon hours on Sunday. Temperatures will remain cooler due to the passage of the cold front on Saturday. Highs on Sunday will hover in the mid-80s throughout the afternoon hours as sunshine continues throughout the day once the clouds clear up.

Next week will remain on the quieter and more pleasant side as temperatures are projected to hover in the mid to upper-80s throughout the week with plenty of sunshine mixed in, and little to no rain expected in the extended forecast.

