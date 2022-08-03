Your Photos
Evacuation order lifted after gas leak probe on UMinn campus

FILE - A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated...
FILE - A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday because of a gas leak.(University of Minnesota)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fire officials have lifted an evacuation order issued Tuesday for several buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus due to a suspected gas leak.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said it’s safe to return to buildings and areas that were ordered cleared about noon, although several streets could remain closed for an extended time.

Officials had ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion. People were also advised to stay away from the area on the East Bank campus.

Crews responded to a hazardous materials call from contractors working on sewer tunnels in the area after the gas monitor alarms sounded and there were signs and smells of petroleum, authorities said.

This is the second gas leak to impact the U of M campus in recent weeks. On June 30, there was a fire and gas spill in a nearby sewer line, which blew manhole covers out of the street along University Avenue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

