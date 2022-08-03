Your Photos
Haskell Agricultural Lab’s ‘Family Field Day’ offers opportunity to learn more about farming and agriculture

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONCORD, Neb. (KTIV) - Farming and agriculture is a big part of the community in Siouxland, so one local agricultural lab hosted its annual Family Field Day for the community to enjoy.

The University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Haskell Agricultural Lab organizes the event to share more about farming and agriculture. Events for people of all ages are featured, including farm research tours, educational booths, activities for children, and farming presentations.

Organizers say it’s rewarding to see families enjoying the educational opportunities the event offers.

“It’s very important for us to showcase our facility and what we can offer in northeast Nebraska, and we just feel like making it a Family Field Day. We have things for the kids to do, and we have our STEM activities for the kids, which is very educational for them,” said Mary Jarvi, Haskell Agricultural Lab Office Associate.

The Haskell Agricultural Lab has a mission of providing research-based education programs for people in northeast Nebraska, and Family Field Day is an opportunity to do just that. There is something unique for everyone.

“I honestly would highly recommend it to absolutely anybody that would be able to, because it doesn’t matter if you’re into farming or not. They have something for everybody. They had a pollinator class, and I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s so cool,’” said Keiziah Connell, an event attendee from Waterbury, NE.

There are also opportunities to learn about crops, farming climate, and present your questions to the Backyard Farmer panel. Kids even had the chance to meet local veterinarians from the TV show Heartland Docs, DVM.

“What a way to celebrate agriculture and educate people about all of the things that happen in our area. This has been a great experience for us. We’ve been able to donate blood and learn more about all of the programs that surround our community that we knew were here, but we didn’t know how great they were,” said Dr. Erin Schroeder, Heartland Docs, DVM.

Whether you’re a beginner just starting to learn about agriculture, or an expert who’s been farming for years, there is something for everyone to learn and enjoy.

“It’s really rewarding to see all have the smiles and the laughs and the joy that people are having by coming to this event,” said Jarvi.

Each person walks away with new knowledge to take with them into the future.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

