Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Supt. Shaun Ferguson acknowledges on-duty DWI arrest of NOPD officer six days earlier.
Police officer accused of DWI after crashing patrol vehicle into multiple cars in New Orleans
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Trump ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’