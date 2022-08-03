Your Photos
LB Anthony Barr, Cowboys agree to 1-year deal

FILE - Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, file photo.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Barr was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and has played his entire eight-year career with the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler every year from 2015-18 and had a career-high three interceptions along with 2 1/2 sacks and 72 tackles last season.

Barr will join a linebacker group led by AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and 2018 Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch.

Dallas opened a roster spot by waiving rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

