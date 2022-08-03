Mankato mayoral candidates prepare for primary election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday marked one week until Election Day for area primary and special elections.

Voters in several states will be narrowing down their candidates for the November election, and that includes the Mankato mayoral election.

The incumbent is Najwa Massad.

First winning the seat in 2018, this is Massad’s first bid for re-election, and she said that the last four years have provided a unique experience that has changed the way that she looks at community building and public services.

“We’ve had some of the good times and the bad times, of course, you know. Mankato is thriving, which is a very big part of this community, and that’s what really gets me going is when we do the ribbon cutting and just welcoming the new businesses here in town,” Massad said.

One challenger for the mayoral position is Toby Leonard.

Leonard originally ran for mayor in 2018 as well, but was eliminated during the primaries.

He said that he’s hopeful that a larger support group and campaign goals will take him further and that he wants to see Mankato grow into its full potential.

“Mankato has a lot of things going for it, once again the diversity is massive here. My main goal is to try to make sure that Mankato can grow and include everyone. For example making sure that those rents, what we can do to reduce those rents, because we want to make sure that everybody can participate,” said Leonard.

Both will be running against John Martin West, who had no listed contact information through the Secretary of State’s website.

On Election Day, one of these three candidates will be eliminated and the race toward the November general election will begin.

