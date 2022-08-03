Reed, Thielen reunite as teammates with Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Windy and hot were two words that would describe the second day of padded practices during the Minnesota Vikings Training Camp in Eagan on Tuesday.

The Vikings signed guard Chris Reed to a two-year deal this offseason, reuniting the eight-year veteran with former college teammate Adam Thielen.

“Not only did we go to the same school together, but we also played together (2010-12), so I think that’s kind of cool,” Thielen said. “It’d be really cool if we even went to the same school and maybe missed each other, but the fact that we played a few years together and had a lot of success together on the field, and now being on the same team in the NFL, not just in the NFL, I think it’s pretty special.”

“Yeah, I mean, it’s nice too because I’m coming in, and he’s going to show me the ropes a little bit, get to know the team, and get to catch up with him as teammates,” said Reed, who played in 14 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, starting six of them and seeing time at both guard spots.

Mary Rominger: “Chris, for you, coming in, everyone is learning a new system, how are you adjusting to that? Is that kind of a perk of coming in with a new coach? I know in your eight-year career, that’s something you’ve experienced plenty before.”

CR: “Yeah, it’s experience overall. I think after being in the league going on my eighth year, every offense is similar in some time of way for offensive lineman, so schemes are typically the same throughout, just different languages. Then, there’s different coaching points here and there, so I think I have a little bit of an advantage when it comes to going and learning a playbook.”

MR: “And for you, Adam, getting an inside scoop by learning the system that helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last season. Is there something that has stood out to you that makes it click like, ‘Oh, that’s why they were successful,’ because of what Kevin O’Connell has brought here?”

AT: “Mostly, without getting into too much detail, because there is a lot of things, but the thing that really sticks out is just everything acts the same and looks the same. The run game, the pass game, kind of how it all kind of works together. It’s really cool. I think every offense talks that way that they want to do that, but this offense actually does it, and it does it every day, and you can feel it and see it when you’re out there on the field.”

FILE - Adam Thielen (9) runs back to his teammates to celebrate after scoring a touchdown for the Minnesota State Mavericks in this undated KEYC News Now file photo from Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minn. (KEYC Photo, File)

MR: “Chris, position battles are in effect at your position, and you have one veteran in Jesse Davis and rookie Ed Ingram all fighting for the starting job. Any comment on what you’ve seen from them? I know you previously played with Jesse [during your stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2019].”

CR: “Both great things. Ed is young. Coming in, he’s a lot of talent, very athletic and he’s a smart kid, and he gets the job done and he’s learning, that’s all you can do at his level. Jesse, he’s bringing a lot of savvy vet moves, and he’s been around the block a bit, so it’s just good to have competition throughout at different levels.”

MR: “What pride do both of you have coming from Minnesota State? Being here and, obviously, this being the second time around, both being in the league this long?”

CR: “For me, it’s [come] full circle. I started off here, went to Jacksonville first, made my way around the block a little bit, now coming back home, my family is from Omaha, my parents live up here, my wife is from Rochester, it’s a dream coming back and playing for the Vikings.”

FILE - Chris Reed (74) and the Minnesota State Mavericks offense line up at the line of scrimmage in this undated KEYC News Now file photo at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minn. (KEYC Photo, File)

Vikings Training Camp continues through Aug. 18 as the team prepares for the home opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11.

Before that big game, though, Vikings fans from southern Minnesotans can circle Aug. 17-18 on their calendars, as the Vikings will be holding joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on those days, with Marshall native and former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance taking part.

