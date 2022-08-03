South Central College announces Infrastructure Lab

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College announced Wednesday that a new infrastructure solutions lab will be coming to the college’s North Mankato campus.

Partnering with Bolton & Menk, the college hopes the lab will give students the opportunity to gain experience working in the field alongside industry professionals.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 with the facility opening in 2026.

Bolton & Menk officials said that they are excited to keep building on their already strong relationship with South Central College.

”I have to say, we truly value our partnership with South Central College. Their commitment to developing industry professionals is essential to us being able to advance infrastructure throughout the upper Midwest and beyond,” Bolton & Menk CEO Bradley DeWolf said.

Bolton & Menk officials said that they currently have 40 staff members from South Central College and hope to add to that number in the future.

