Storm Lake Police Department receives U.S. Defense Department award for National Guard employer support

Color guard leading a parade
Color guard leading a parade(City of Storm Lake)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Storm Lake Police Department has received an award from the United States Department of Defense for supporting employees from the National Guard and National Reserve.

The 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award was given to the SLPD among 15 other recipients. The award is given to employers that support any National Guard and Reserve employees.

According to a press release, the recipients have to be nominated by a guard or reserve member that is employed by the organization.

Officer Gerardo Bravo
Officer Gerardo Bravo(City of Storm Lake)

The SLPD was nominated by Officer Gerardo Bravo, a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. He is not the only employee that served in the National Guard.

“Seven members of the police department are soldiers in the Army National Guard,” said Storm Lake City Manager Keri Navratil. “We appreciate and support their commitment to our country as well as our community.”

A press release says Storm Lake Police Department is the lone honoree in Iowa and is only one of three in the Midwest.

