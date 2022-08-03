Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Storms knock out power to 75K Minnesotans

Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday...
Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph in the state’s southern region.

Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.

Winds Tuesday night gusted as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County in southern Minnesota.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a peak wind gust of 62 mph.

Much drier air is expected across the state for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

More pleasant conditions expected in the area ahead of heat and humidity returning on Friday.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-3-22 - clipped version
FILE - A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated...
Evacuation order lifted after gas leak probe on UMinn campus
FILE - Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith stretches during the NFL football team's training...
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener
Chris Reed (62) and Adam Thielen (19) speak with KEYC News Now during Minnesota Vikings...
Reed, Thielen reunite as teammates with Minnesota Vikings