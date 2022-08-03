A sunny, mild Thursday; heat, humidity return Friday

Cooler, more comfortable weather will continue through Thursday, but the heat and humidity will return Friday and continue into the first part of the weekend. A slow-moving cold front will move through over the weekend, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler weather on Sunday. Longer range models are suggesting that most of next week will be dry with above-average high temperatures in the mid 80s.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, cooler and gradually becoming less humid. Highs will reach the mid 80s today. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s by daybreak Thursday.

Heat and humidity will return on Friday, but it won’t be quite as obnoxious as it was yesterday. Highs will climb into the low 90s on Friday, with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. That will push the heat index to near 100 degrees on Friday afternoon.

A slow-moving cold front will move across the region this weekend, bringing a pretty good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. This system will have the potential to bring a half inch or more of rain to much of southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa this weekend. If you have outdoor plans, there will still be plenty of dry time this weekend, but be prepared for rain and scattered thunderstorms, especially late Saturday, Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Long range models continue to suggest that next week will be mostly dry, with temperatures hovering somewhere in the mid 80s. That said, there are a few indications that we may have to increase the temperature forecast a bit. We will be watching things closely and will be making updates to the extended forecast as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.