Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener

FILE - Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith stretches during the NFL football team's training...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith stretches during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Eagan, Minn.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss the remainder of the preseason after having surgery on his injured thumb.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Smith had the procedure done Tuesday after getting hurt during practice Monday. He’s on track to return for the first game on Sept. 11 against Green Bay.

“We still feel very strongly about our process to get him back and hopefully have him, barring any setbacks, available for that opener,” O’Connell said.

Smith missed the entire 2021 season after surgery on his injured knee, and the Vikings are counting on him as their top player at the position this year. Smith has 676 yards and seven touchdowns over two NFL seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2019.

Backup running back and kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu has also been sidelined in the second week of training camp with a lower leg injury, O’Connell said.

“We’re just trying to be smart and make sure we don’t turn a short-term setback into what could be a longer-term deal,” O’Connell said.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Chris Reed (62) and Adam Thielen (19) speak with KEYC News Now during Minnesota Vikings...
Reed, Thielen reunite as teammates with Minnesota Vikings
Reed, Thielen reunite as teammates with Minnesota Vikings
The preparation has been a long time coming, the businesses learned a lot from last year's game.
Dyersville preparing for 'Field of Dreams' crowds
Ford Adds Minnesota Transfer Emily Leavitt to Roster