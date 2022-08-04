77 Lancers Marching Band set for rebrand

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up.

“It’s not just one school, I am from [Mankato] West, and he is from [Mankato] East. Just kind of like meeting new people that you wouldn’t have otherwise met,” said Arian Anderson, 77 Lancers drum major.

“The Lancers will represent Mankato throughout the state of Minnesota,” 77 Lancers Director Brady Krusemark said. “We will be performing at two East football games and two West football games this fall at halftime. Then we are performing in three competitive shows throughout the fall.”

This change came about because they are officially a district program after previously being a community ed program.

“It’s definitely going to be different, like different timelines and I will obviously miss the parades that I have gotten to march in, but I do think it is really going to be great,” Anderson added.

Even though this transition period will be completely different from what the Lancers are used to, they will still have the bond and the passion for sharing music with others.

“Working with all of them this hard on the field and then getting to express it to all of your family members and friends, just everybody that watches,” said Colin Besel, a 77 Lancers member.

It’s an especially new experience for Mankato East Band Director Nicholas Liebl.

“Just kind of seeing like how important it is to them has been super memorable, I think,” Liebl said. “Being like, ‘OK, now I get to be a part of this.’”

It’s the same Lancers that the community has grown up on but with a little more flair this time around.

“While the performance venue has changed for the Lancers, so much of what makes this group special remains,” Liebl added. “The traditions, the life lessons that we are able to teach and learn from this activity, the comradery.”

