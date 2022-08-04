Your Photos
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street.

The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay Johnson of Lake Crystal, was the sole occupant of the 2005 Buick LeSabre involved in the crash.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful at the scene.

According to a release, initial investigations suggest the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 9 and ran off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole on the driver’s side.

Lake Crystal Police, Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

