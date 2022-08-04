Big Boned BBQ returns to Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota State University, Mankato alumni and competitive BBQ Champion returns to Mankato for the city’s annual RibFest.

Pat Nelson, owner of Big Boned BBQ, was on campus to talk BBQ,, provide limited samples of his award-winning meats, and distribute the popular Maverick Meal Deals.

This is the seventh time Nelson and his family have visited MSU.

Nelson was an MSU wrestler in the 90s and says Mankato is home to him.

”It’s so great. Every year we come back and everybody is so cool to us,” Nelson said. “It’s fun coming back. It’s like being where there’s a bunch of national rib guys, and we’re from South Carolina, but this is like we’re the local rib guys, so this is fun.”

Nelson and his Big Boned BBQ team will be competing in Mankato’s annual RibFest, which takes place at Vetter Stone Amphitheater Thursday through Sunday.

