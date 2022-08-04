Brad Finstad prepares for special election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressional candidate Brad Finstad is making stops across southern Minnesota.

Now, less than one week from the special election to fill the vacant congressional seat, Finstad is spending the remaining campaign time touring agricultural facilities and communities.

Finstad said that he believes that touring local communities has given him valuable insight into what problems residents are facing, and how to solve them.

”It’s just been very consistent in regard to the message that we’re hearing, whether it’s all the way from the South Dakota border to the Wisconsin border; Rochester to Fairmont and Worthington, we’re hearing the same thing, and it’s family pocketbook issues,” Finstad said.

Earlier today was a phenomenal stop for our campaign. As a farmer, I have been to #Farmfest year after year. I appreciated all the friends I spoke to at an event that truly feels like a family reunion. I was able to have so many good conversations with those involved in ag. #MN01 pic.twitter.com/sWd8448EvR — Brad Finstad (@BradFinstad) August 2, 2022

Finstad said that this year’s long election cycle has been grueling, but that he’s ready to continue pushing through to keep the momentum going.

“That’s going to be the next few days for us. Just connecting with folks, continuing to sprint through the finish line, make sure that we have an opportunity each day to, whether it’s taking tours of manufacturers, meetings like that every day all the way up through the election, and then we’ll reset the deck after Aug. 9 and figure out what’s next,” said Finstad.

Early voting is currently open in several counties in Minnesota, and election day for the special election and primary is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election this weekend. To learn more, click here.

