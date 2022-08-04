Fair season returns to Twin Ports as Head of the Lakes Fair kicks off

SUPERIOR, WI -- The annual Head of The Lakes Fair returned to Superior Tuesday.

Vendors brought fair food, carnival games, rides, and other events to the area as the fair kicked off.

The fair runs through Sunday.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on weekdays and noon this weekend.

Fair organizers say there’s a lot of preparation that goes into the event, and it’s always great to see all the pieces come together.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without everyone involved: the vendors, the people, the workers that I have been helping me. It wouldn’t be possible without them,” fair coordinator Daniel Litchke said.

Tickets to the fair cost $9 per adult and $6 per child or senior.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.