Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The eastbound and west bound lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont were removed yesterday.

This project, which began on May 9, updated items such as the guard rails, improving drainage, and updating lighting at various interchanges.

Over the next few days, motorists should expect much milder lane restrictions as various projects are completed by crews.

