Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace stabbing in Mankato, Minn. He was charged Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.

The suspect, 29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary, of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities recovered a knife with a 6-inch blade at the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A criminal complaint states that Lowary was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.

