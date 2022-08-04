Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.

The suspect, 29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary, of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities recovered a knife with a 6-inch blade at the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A criminal complaint states that Lowary was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.

