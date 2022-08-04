Mankato Public Safety donates supplies to Guatemala

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is putting old equipment to good use.

Mankato Public Safety announced it is helping communities overseas by sending firefighter equipment to first responders in Guatemala.

Equipment donated includes turnout gear, helmets, boots and rope that provide essential protection to first responders.

The donated equipment is required to be replaced every 10 years, but the donated equipment was checked and declared still usable and in good quality.

Mankato Public Safety partnered with the St. Cloud-based nonprofit The Message Program, which helps distribute the supplies.

