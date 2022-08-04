Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.

Improvements include new lighting, scoreboards, backstops and larger dugouts with hard cover roofs.

Organizers say the fence hasn’t been updated since 2003, which was one of the main motivators for new equipment and renovations.

The upgrades cost a total of $3.5 million

”Keeps us on the map and that is what we have to do,” said Phil Tostenson, Caswell Park coordinator. “We have to bid against certain things and when they see the investment that council and the mayor have put in here and administration, I think people will realize that we are committed to the softball and sports tourism.”

Construction is set to wrap up in early November, with the lights being ready by December.

