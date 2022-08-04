Pleasant Thursday, hot Friday, weekend cooldown coming

Temperatures and humidity will be on the more pleasant side for Thursday before a spike in both on Friday, thankfully it won’t last long as a cold front is projected to move through this weekend bringing showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures for next week.

Today will be on the quiet and pleasant side with plenty of sunshine to enjoy with highs hovering in the low-80s across the area and little to no humidity expected this afternoon. Tonight will remain clear and quiet as well as comfortable as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Heat and humidity will return to the area on Friday as sunshine continues. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low-90s across the area by Friday afternoon with dew points returning to the upper-60s and low-70s, making way for not only a hot afternoon but another humid one. Things will start to change Friday night as clouds gradually move into the area ahead of our next round of showers and thunderstorms that will start to move across the area after midnight Friday.

A cold front is projected to move through the area between Saturday and Sunday. The cold front is what will be the driving force for the showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight Friday into Saturday. On Saturday, there is a marginal risk already issued across portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A marginal risk is a level 1 of 5 risk for strong to severe storm potential. A level 1 risk indicates that there could be a couple of isolated strong or severe storms in the area. This is mainly due to the cold front that is projected to move through the area. The cold front will act as a source of lift, which can lead to strong to severe storms. The heat and humidity will still be lingering in the area so that could also add to the equation for a couple of isolated severe storms. The main threats with this slim severe threat will be focused on large hail and damaging winds possible. The threat of a tornado or two is very, very low. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the day on Saturday as temperatures rise and hover in the upper-80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cooler side by Sunday afternoon with highs hovering in the mid to upper-70s across the area. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening and late night hours before clearing out late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Next week will be on the quieter and more pleasant side despite still looking at above-average temperatures in the area. Temperatures will not be too hot as they will be hovering in the low to mid-80s throughout next week with an ample amount of sunshine and lack of rain in the extended forecast. Above-average temperatures in the 80s will continue into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.