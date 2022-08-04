Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police say Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down as officers respond to ‘active incident’

Police say Minnesota’s Mall of America is locked down as officers respond to ‘active incident.’
Police say Minnesota’s Mall of America is locked down as officers respond to ‘active incident.’
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

The mall is the largest in North America.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots. Other video showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park on the giant mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags.

Still other video showed a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from the mall’s large interior atrium area.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Minnesota resident Diana Armstrong has broken the record for having the longest fingernails.
Woman sets Guinness World Record with 42-foot long fingernails, report says
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
National Guards stand along the road that leads to where miners are trapped in a collapsed and...
Efforts intensify to reach 10 trapped coal miners in Mexico
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal