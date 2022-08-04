Police say Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down as officers respond to ‘active incident’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

The mall is the largest in North America.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots. Other video showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park on the giant mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags.

Still other video showed a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from the mall’s large interior atrium area.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

