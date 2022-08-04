Record number of women attend Women with Heart Luncheon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon on Wednesday.

More than 800 women heard from a panel of speakers focusing on supporting early childhood.

The event included lunch, door prizes and a powerful discussion.

Women with Heart marks the first pledging event of the United Way’s campaign. The 2023 goal is $2.15 million for 55 programs serving 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties.

