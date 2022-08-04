Reds, Cubs players excited to play in second MLB game at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will have the chance to emerge out of the corn stalks and play in the second annual MLB game at the Field of Dreams.

“You know wearing the 1919 uniforms, walking out of the corn and after everybody watched it from last year, I think everybody’s pretty excited,” said Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer.

“I’m excited. Obviously, there’s no big league team there, but you know the fans are passionate,” said Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel. “It’s going to be great time having them come out and watch some big league baseball,” he added.

Last year, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox put on a show in the first-ever MLB game in Iowa. The Reds are supposed to meet the Cubs at the iconic movie site in about a week. The players are getting excited for the opportunity after watching last’s years game on TV.

“The field looked unbelievable and just watching homers go out in the corn, is just something special. You don’t really see that often,” said Schwindel.

They even asked players from last year about playing on the field.

“I talked to a few guys and they said they’ve done an incredible job with it. Building a stadium in a place where you’re really, honestly are not supposed to have a stadium, it looked incredible. Guys said the surface was awesome,” said Farmer.

New this year to the Field of Dreams week, includes a minor league game Tuesday, August 9 between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits. That game will be televised on the MLB Network.

“The beauty of minor league baseball is the purity of it and in this setting, it’s like drawing the fruit out of an apple. It just kind of makes it come out and taste even better,” said MLB Network and former MLB player Harold Reynolds.

In a way, a game like this takes players back to their minor league days traveling through small towns. That’s why they plan to soak up every minute of this opportunity.

“We’ll walk through the corn, sit on the iconic bench out front. It’s just another baseball game, but with the circumstances, it’s going to be a fun one,” said Schwindel.

