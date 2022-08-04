A warm, humid Friday; heavy rain possible this weekend

The heat and humidity are comin’ back to town. While it won’t be quite as obnoxious as it was on Tuesday, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees on Friday afternoon. This heatwave won’t last long, thanks to a cold front that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and the potential for locally heavy rain late Friday night, through Saturday and into Sunday.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

Friday will be sunny, warmer and more humid. Actual highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat index values approaching the upper 90s to near 100.

A cold front will move across the region Friday night and Saturday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms and the potential for locally heavy rain. One or two strong to severe storms will be possible late Friday night, but the overall severe threat is low. There will be - and you will notice this tomorrow - plenty of moisture in the air and that will fuel the potential for locally heavy rainfall amounts of an inch or more. While we’re not expecting a steady, constant rain scattered off and on showers and thunderstorms are likely from late Friday night, through Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday. Stay with us... The KEYC Weather Team will be monitoring the weekend forecast closely and will have updates as we get closer.

