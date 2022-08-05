Your Photos
4 days out: Democrat Jeff Ettinger campaigns through a covid diagnosis

“We know that in the next four days, it’s critical for us to be able to spread the message far and wide,” said campaign chair Janne Poppe
By Molly Martinez
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUSTIN, MN (Gray DC) - It’s the homestretch at the democratic headquarters in Austin, with just four days until the August 9th election. In a curveball, Democrats were forced to bench their star player.

“Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to he’s active while he’s at home, but has certainly curtailed some of those in-person activities,” said Jeanne Poppe, the campaign chair.

With first congressional candidate Jeff Ettinger out with covid, the team had to re-strategize.

“We know that in the next four days, it’s critical for us to be able to spread the message far and wide,” said Poppe.

Scott Redenbaugh, a Democratic Field Director explains that with the challenge of covid, comes new opportunities.

“We’re not missing a step. He’s still doing events virtually. He’s still talking to people on the phone. He’s still doing radio interviews. He’s doing everything he can from home,” said Redenbaugh.

While Ettinger is at home, boots are on the ground in his stead.

“We have about a few hundred volunteers going out this weekend knocking on doors and talking to people on his behalf,” said Redenbaugh.

