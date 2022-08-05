Your Photos
‘Art Inside’ highlights art pieces from incarcerated students

This summer, MSU’s Art Department offered a course to incarcerated students at the Faribault Men’s Correctional Facility.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Starting today, The public will be able to stop by and see the all the art pieces created by the students.

“Art Inside” exhibit, which features the artwork of 14 students who are part of Minnesota State Mankato Scholars Serving Time Program, will be available today through August 20th, at the 410 Project in Mankato.

Incarcerated students complete coursework from the correctional facility setting. They are currently working towards completing their Associates Degree.

As part of this degree, students enrolled in Art 225, led by Professor Dana Sikkila.

The 410 Project says these 60 works show a variety of art techniques, as well as sharing personal memories, past traumas, and future goals of the artists.

