Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22.

To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.

The Benefit will take place on Saturday, August 20th. From 11am to 3pm, at the Janesville Waldorf Pemberton school in Janesville.

The family says “Thankful is not a big enough word for what the community has done to come together to help hold our family.”

All donations can be made at Janesville State Bank by calling 507-234-5108.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

