Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Emergency crews respond to semi, crash crash in Glencoe

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a train vs semi crash in downtown Glencoe.
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a train vs semi crash in downtown Glencoe.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and train in downtown Glencoe.

It happened shortly after 9:20 Friday morning at the railroad crossing on Hennepin Avenue North in downtown Glencoe.

Emergency crews respond to a train vs semi crash in downtown Glencoe.
Emergency crews respond to a train vs semi crash in downtown Glencoe.(KEYC News Now)

The driver of the semi was helped out of the cab by a nurse who works nearby. There is no word on the drivers condition.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night.
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
A relatively quiet week will come to an end tonight as showers and thunderstorms return to the...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-5-22 - clipped version
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America