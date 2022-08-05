Emergency crews respond to semi, crash crash in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and train in downtown Glencoe.

It happened shortly after 9:20 Friday morning at the railroad crossing on Hennepin Avenue North in downtown Glencoe.

Emergency crews respond to a train vs semi crash in downtown Glencoe. (KEYC News Now)

The driver of the semi was helped out of the cab by a nurse who works nearby. There is no word on the drivers condition.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.