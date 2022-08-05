Emergency crews respond to semi, crash crash in Glencoe
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and train in downtown Glencoe.
It happened shortly after 9:20 Friday morning at the railroad crossing on Hennepin Avenue North in downtown Glencoe.
The driver of the semi was helped out of the cab by a nurse who works nearby. There is no word on the drivers condition.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
