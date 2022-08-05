Ettinger campaign adjusts following COVID diagnosis

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Running for office comes with a lot of hand shakes and a lot of in person meetings. Unfortunately for one candidate in the first congressional district, that spelled out Covid.

It’s the homestretch here at the democratic headquarters in Austin - with just four days until the August 9th election.

Unfortunately, these democrats just had to bench their star player.

“Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to he’s active while he’s at home, but has certainly curtailed some of those in-person activities, said Jeanne Popple, who is Ettinger’s campaign chair.”

Jeanne Poppe, the campaign chair explains that while Jeff Ettinger is out, it’s all hands, and all paws on deck.

“We know that in the next four days, it’s critical for us to be able to spread the message far and wide,” Poppe added.

Scott Redenbaugh, a democratic field director explains that with the challenge of COVID, comes new opportunities.

“And so we’re not missing a step He’s still doing events virtually. He’s still talking to people on the phone. He’s still doing radio interviews. He’s doing everything he can from home,” said Redenbaugh.

While Ettinger is at home, boots are on the ground in his stead.

“We have about a few hundred volunteers going out this weekend knocking on doors and talking to people on his behalf.”

With just four days until the election, it’s a tight race - but new polling shows Brad Finstad with a slight lead. Democrats say they’re holding several events this weekend to help makeup that ground.

