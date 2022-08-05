Five bicyclists injured after being hit by car near Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Five bicyclists were injured when they were hit by a car Friday morning south of Mapleton.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 7 near 111th Street south of Mapleton around 7:40 Friday morning.

Authorities say 30 year old Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong was driving south on County Road 7 and hit a group of eight bicycle riders who were also going south on County Road 7.

Five of the riders were hit by the car and had injuries ranging from minor to serious. The driver of the car was not injured.

The group of bike riders consisted of one adult and seven juveniles. Authorities say additional names are being withheld so family notification can be made.

Agencies responding to the crash included the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office, Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mapleton Police and Fire, Minnesota Lake Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo Air.

The crash remains under investigation in conjunction with the Minnesota State Patrol.

