North Mankato splash pad now open

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The splash pad in North Mankato is now open.

The city invites the community to use the Splash Pad and share photos of their families enjoying the facility by using the hashtag #NorthKatoSplash.

The Splash Pad is made possible by a generous donation from the Ward Family Foundation of$150,000 that was matched with city funds.

The new Splash Pad is located next to Fallenstein Playground at 1875 Howard Dr. W. and is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

