Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case

Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v....
Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional.

Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case.

The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case.

Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent.

Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction.

Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

The new Splash Pad is located next to Fallenstein Playground at 1875 Howard Dr. W. and is open...
North Mankato splash pad now open
Five bicyclists were injured when they were hit by a car Friday morning south of Mapleton on...
Five bicyclists injured after being hit by car near Mapleton
This summer, MSU’s Art Department offered a course to incarcerated students at the Faribault...
‘Art Inside’ highlights art pieces from incarcerated students
This summer, MSU’s Art Department offered a course to incarcerated students at the Faribault...
‘Art Inside’ highlights art pieces from incarcerated students