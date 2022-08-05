Quiet week comes to an end with weekend storm chances

This week was relatively quiet with some minor showers earlier in the week, but these quiet conditions will come to an end as a cold front brings scattered shower and thunderstorm chances this weekend.

Today will remain on the quiet side with sunshine, highs in the upper-80s, and a hint of humidity throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight into tomorrow morning as showers and thunderstorms move through portions of central and northern Minnesota. Due to the showers and thunderstorms north of the area, a few isolated/stray showers and thunderstorms are possible in portions of southern Minnesota through the overnight hours, however, the heaviest showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Saturday afternoon/evening when the cold front is projected to move through the region.

Saturday will be on the cloudier side with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through the morning and early afternoon hours. The showers and thunderstorms that may move through the area throughout the first half of the day will be on the lighter, more short-lived side. Temperatures throughout the afternoon hours will rise into the mid to upper-80s. Once the cold front starts to move through the area through the evening and overnight hours, heavier showers and thunderstorms are projected to move through the area. A few of these storms could become strong and/or severe. There is a marginal risk, or level 1 of 5 risk threat for severe weather on Saturday. This means an isolated storm or two could grow to severe strength with the main concerns being damaging winds and large hail possible. The threat of a tornado or two is very, very low. Rain totals by Saturday night are projected to range between half an inch and 1.5 inches possible. The higher totals will be closer to the Twin Cities.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s across the area throughout the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear out throughout the mid to late afternoon hours, leaving behind cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Sunshine will return to the area by Monday morning as temperatures remain cool with highs in the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain clear and quiet overnight into Tuesday morning with temperatures dipping into the 50s overnight.

Next week will remain on the quiet and sunny side as a high-pressure system is projected to move into the area from the Four Corners region of the United States. This high pressure will keep quiet weather conditions in the area with more pleasant temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-80s with very little humidity mixed in. A few days may be on the humid side, but not oppressive! A few clouds will start to move into the area by the end of the week as a weak cold front moves through, dropping temperatures from the mid to upper-80s into the low to mid-80s by next weekend.

